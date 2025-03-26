KOTA BARU, March 26 — The Kelantan government has declared this Sunday (March 30) an occasional public holiday in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The announcement was made by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud after the weekly State Executive Council meeting at Kota Darulnaim here today.

He said that the public holiday aims to provide flexibility for the people, particularly those returning from other states, to travel home earlier and thereby reduce traffic congestion a day before the festivities.

“It is hoped that this holiday will allow people to strengthen family ties as well as foster connections with friends,” he said.

Additionally, the Kelantan government has also announced special Aidilfitri financial assistance of RM500 for all state civil servants.

A total of 9,000 civil servants in the state will receive this special financial aid tomorrow, involving an allocation of RM5 million. — Bernama