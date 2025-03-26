JOHOR BARU, March 26 — A local trader lost more than RM120,000 after falling victim to an online job scam via Google, in January.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 38-year-old male victim came across a job advertisement on Google, on January 24.

He said the victim, who was interested in the offer, clicked on the provided link and communicated with individuals from the syndicate.

“The victim was promised high profits for each completed sale, and proceeded to make 11 transactions, totalling RM120,873.69, into five different bank accounts, between February 3 and February 28.

“The victim was then asked to make additional payments to withdraw the supposed profits and close the account. However, when he failed to retrieve his money, he realised he had been scammed,” he said, in a statement, today.

Mohd Sohaimi said that initial investigations, using the Semak Mule CCID (https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/) portal, revealed that the five bank accounts involved had 22 prior police reports related to investment fraud and part-time job scams.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of not less than 10 years and whipping, and shall be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or banking information with unknown parties. Do not be deceived by promises of quick and high returns. Use the Semak Mule portal to verify suspicious accounts before making any transactions.

“If you have fallen victim to a scam, immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997, to initiate action to block the suspect’s account and prevent further financial losses,” he said. — Bernama