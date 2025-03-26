KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today has given Felda’s top management one month to submit a proposal outlining the authority’s new direction.

He said this new plan can help instil confidence among thousands of Felda settlers nationwide.

“It is the government’s responsibility to increase funding to boost demand, which will lead to price increases and so far, we have reached this point, but we cannot live in a comfort zone.

“The uncertain geopolitical situation should remind us to be more cautious and to anticipate potentially challenging conditions. Therefore, I am giving a period of one month for the management to submit their proposals,” he said in his speech during a breaking fast event with Felda.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, gave assurance that the entire government machinery, including the Ministry of Finance and other experts, will be mobilised to ensure satisfaction with this new approach and direction.

“This is to ensure that Felda is on a path that aligns with the cooperative and FGV, one direction, one goal, to elevate Felda’s status and secure a better future for settlers and Malaysia’s economy,” he added.

Anwar said Felda cannot remain in the same form, method, or direction to go forward.

“The government, as we already know, has to inject nearly RM1 billion a year. This can be done as long as we are confident that the approach and direction taken can save not only this Felda institution but also the settlers and their future.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for what has been stated by Felda’s management and the management family for proposing and beginning to implement several measures in plantations, management, marketing, factories, and exports.

“The main agenda is ensuring Felda’s future security, and discussions with Xi Jinping are part of this.

“It is the government’s responsibility to increase funding to boost demand, which will lead to price increases,” he said.