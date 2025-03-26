PERTH, March 26 — British Airways is set to resume operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with daily Boeing 787-9 flights between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur beginning April 2, 2025, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

MAHB senior general manager, strategy, Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin said British Airways is excited about the Malaysian market, citing strong sales and high load factors ahead of the relaunch.

“Yesterday, we had a good discussion with the British Airways team here. So they are also very excited to look at it. The load factors look good, and sales are good.

“And we’re already talking to them that if the loads are good, maybe in the next two years, see whether they can increase their frequency,” he told the media at the Routes Asia 2025 event in Perth, Australia.

The return of the UK’s flagship carrier is part of a broader strategy by MAHB to attract more Oneworld alliance members from Europe.

Currently, KLIA hosts Malaysia Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Cathay Pacific under the Oneworld network.

Efforts are now underway to bring in Finnair and Iberia, alongside non-Oneworld carriers from Germany, Switzerland, France, and Italy. — Bernama