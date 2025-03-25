KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to ensure strict compliance with the ceiling price restrictions for the Hari Raya season.

His senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar himself will conduct an on-site inspection to allow him to observe the situation firsthand.

“This will ensure that price regulations are enforced, including the proper labelling of controlled items, and guarantee that consumers can enjoy reasonable prices during the festive season.

“This initiative is crucial to maintaining a fair pricing period and creating a win-win situation for both consumers and businesses,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office media briefing livestreamed here.

The Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme, which will be enforced from March 24 to April 7.

The pricing scheme was established after consultations with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, along with other relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders.

He also said Anwar has also instructed both ministries to continue working closely and to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts, ensuring more frequent inspections to guarantee a sufficient supply of essential goods throughout the festive period.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any issues related to pricing irregularities to the authorities during this period.





