PUTRAJAYA, March 25 – Starting April 1, over 51,000 shops will be affected by a ban on displaying tobacco products at sales counters, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ban is part of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 [Act 852], which came into force on Oct 1, 2024, along with its related regulations and orders.

In a statement today, MOH said the ban on displaying tobacco products is outlined under Regulation 6 of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health (Sales Control) Regulations 2024.

“Since Act 852 was enforced, MOH has worked to ensure compliance with all regulations through continuous education and advocacy efforts,” read the statement.

To enforce the regulation effectively, MOH has introduced a phased approach that balances caution and practicality.

According to MOH, the enforcement will be carried out in two stages - immediate enforcement and phased enforcement.

“Based on successful practices in other countries, the most effective way to enforce the display ban is through enclosed cabinets, rather than cloth or canvas coverings,” the statement said.

MOH stressed that enclosed cabinets are essential to prevent non-compliance and avoid indirect promotional activities that could undermine the purpose of the display ban.

The ministry will continue working closely with retailers to ensure proper installation of enclosed cabinets and will monitor compliance closely.

The entire process is expected to be completed by Oct 1, 2025. — Bernama