ALOR SETAR, March 24 — The construction of 12 new electric train sets for the Komuter Utara service will begin immediately and be delivered in phases over 36 months, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that as a medium-term measure, the government had issued a Letter of Acceptance to CRRC Rolling Stock Centre (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd through an open tender for the procurement of 12 Three Car Set (3CS) trains on March 20.

“The first train is expected to be delivered in 22 months,” he said at a press conference after visiting the KTM Alor Setar station today.

He said the total project cost is RM283 million, covering the design, construction, delivery, testing and commissioning of the trains before being handed over to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) for full operation.

“The procurement of these 12 new train sets is expected to improve the frequency of KTM Komuter Utara services, reducing passenger waiting times and providing a more comfortable, modern and efficient travel experience,” he said.

According to Loke, since 2023, the Ministry of Transport, through KTM, has implemented service improvements for the northern sector, including redeploying Subang Skypark train coaches to the north to increase the frequency of KTM Komuter Utara services.

He said the improvements also extended KTM Komuter services from Butterworth-Padang Rengas to Ipoh.

Between 2023 and 2024, the average daily ridership of KTM Komuter Utara services increased by 29 per cent, from 12,668 to 16,363 passengers.

“This proves that the previous enhancement measures have been effective and that commuter services are gaining traction among the public,” he said. — Bernama