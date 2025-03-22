KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines will enforce new regulations on carrying power banks on board starting April 1, 2025, as announced on its website.

Passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings must keep power banks with them at all times and are not permitted to store them in overhead compartments. Power banks can only be placed in carry-on bags under the seat or in the seat pocket in front.

Magnetic wireless charging power banks must be kept in a separate bag or protective pouch to prevent accidental activation.

The airline has also prohibited the charging or use of power banks during flights. Additionally, power banks and spare lithium-ion batteries are not allowed in checked baggage.

According to Malaysia Airlines, these measures have been introduced to enhance flight safety.