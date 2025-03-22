SIBU, March 22 — Residents in low-lying areas and those near rivers in the Sibu and Kapit divisions are urged to follow evacuation instructions immediately if their settlements are affected by floods to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Andy Alie said that they are currently carrying out monitoring and rescue operations in the affected areas.

“As of this morning, several low-lying areas, particularly along riverbanks, have experienced rising water levels due to heavy rainfall and the high tide phenomenon.”

“Residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain alert, follow the authorities’ instructions, and evacuate immediately if told,” he told Bernama.

He added that monitoring has shown that the water levels in several major rivers remain high, and the fire department is prepared to face any eventualities.

Sarawak JBPM will continue to monitor the flood situation and provide the latest updates regularly.

The public is advised to obtain official information through Sarawak JBPM’s official channels, local authorities, or by calling the emergency hotline at 999 for immediate assistance. — Bernama