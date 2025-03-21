KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Akmal Saleh has criticised former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and other lawyers over their insistence that Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple remain in its disputed site here.

In a statement, Akmal argued that even a mosque built on private land would still have to be relocated, saying that legal property ownership must be respected.

He said Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, the landowner, has spent 10 years discussing a resolution and had not forced an immediate eviction.

“I want to ask these lawyers to leave their own homes because I want to live there. Can I?” Akmal said, questioning the logic behind their legal arguments.

He pointed out that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had proposed alternative land for the temple relocation, but the temple committee rebuffed this.

Instead, he accused the lawyers involved of shifting the burden onto Jakel Trading by demanding that the company find a different site for its mosque project.

He further defended Jakel, saying that it followed due process and had made efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

Yesterday, lawyers representing the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple committee said they would prefer for it to stay at its current location but were open to discussions.

The temple was initially due to be relocated yesterday to make way for a mosque project starting March 27, but both were now on hold.

The 130-year-old temple is being relocated as the land it is occupying was sold by DBKL to Jakel Trading in 2014, without the knowledge of the temple committee.