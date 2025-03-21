KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The government will commence disbursing Phase 2 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) or Rahmah Cash Contribution this Monday (March 24), with an allocation of RM1.7 billion, up from RM1.5 billion last year.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, announced that 8.5 million recipients — accounting for 60 per cent of Malaysian adults — will receive up to RM650 in assistance, under the second phase of STR.

“The Madani Government remains attentive to the needs of the majority in easing the cost of living burden, especially with Aidilfitri approaching.

“The increase in STR and SARA (Sumbangan Asas Rahmah) allocations by RM3 billion, or 30 per cent, to RM13 billion in 2025, reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the people’s living standards equitably,” said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance, in the same statement.

According to the MOF, both existing and newly registered recipients in the STR database will receive Phase 2 payments, either through direct bank transfers or cash disbursements via Bank Simpanan Nasional, based on their eligibility category.

“The government’s latest approach is to keep STR 2025 registration open year-round, allowing more people to benefit from the assistance.

“If an applicant’s name is not in the STR database, they must submit an application for verification, to determine their eligibility,” said MOF.

The STR eligibility status and frequently asked questions (FAQ) can be accessed on the STR official portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama