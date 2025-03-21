GEORGE TOWN, March 21 — The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) have announced free ferry services for all Malaysian citizens on March 29 and 30 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

SPPP chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the free fare applies to travel in both directions between Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal (PSAH) and Raja Tun Uda Terminal (PRTU).

“This initiative reflects SPPP and PPSB’s ongoing commitment to facilitating travel for Malaysians, especially during the festive season. It is not only intended to ease traffic congestion in Penang but also to encourage the use of more sustainable and efficient public transport,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and refer to the latest ferry schedules via SPPP and PPSB’s official websites and social media channels.

According to Yeoh, statistics showed that over 27,801 pedestrian passengers and 5,740 two-wheeled vehicles used the ferry service in both directions during last year’s Aidilfitri, proving that the ferry remains a preferred mode of transport for Malaysians.

Overall, he said more than 2.1 million pedestrians used the ferry service between January and December last year, while 747,785 two-wheeled vehicles were recorded during the same period. — Bernama