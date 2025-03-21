JERTIH, March 21 — A man and his son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Hilux, on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Baru near Kampung Padang Landak, last night.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said that in the incident, which occurred at around 8.20pm, Honda EX5 motorcycle rider Mohd Nazri Mohd Nor, 59, and his pillion passenger, his 25-year-old son Muhammad Hamas, succumbed to their injuries at Besut Hospital, at 10.30pm last night.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a Toyota Hilux, travelling from Jerteh towards Kampung Padang Landak, collided with the victims’ motorcycle from behind. The crash occurred after the motorcycle made a U-turn and moved into the middle lane towards Masjid At-Taqwa on the left side of the road.

“The motorcycle rider and his pillion passenger were rushed to Besut Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 27-year-old man, escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement, today.

Azamuddin said that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama