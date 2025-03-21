KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) has completed the demarcation process between Putrajaya and Selangor involving surveying and mapping work across 24 project plans.

In a post on X, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the matter was conveyed during the Federal Territories Agency Heads Meeting No. 3/2025 chaired by her at Menara Seri Wilayah today.

She noted that the remaining demarcation process involves six out boundary problem areas identified by the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office since 2021 and another three areas based on JUPEM’s survey up to February last year.

“The next step is to seek the Cabinet Meeting approval on behalf of Putrajaya and the Selangor State Executive Council to finalise the boundary demarcation. Insya-Allah, a joint agreement will be signed this year to officially establish the boundary lines between the two territories,” she said.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that finalising the boundary is crucial to ensure more effective border enforcement, optimised land use for planned development, streamlined land revenue collection and preventing encroachment and overlapping boundaries.

“Let us hope this matter is resolved comprehensively within this year for the sustainable development of the Federal Territory of Putrajaya,” she added. — Bernama