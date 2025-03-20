KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The owner of the land occupied by the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple has agreed to bear the costs of its relocation.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd confirmed ongoing discussions with the temple committee for over a decade regarding the move.

“We are ready to pay for the relocation costs as a form of assistance to the temple,” Jakel Trading head of legal and corporate communications Aiman Dazuki was quoted as saying.

He also said the company has maintained good relations with the temple committee since acquiring the land in 2012.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced earlier that a new site had been identified, and demolition would not proceed until relocation was completed.

Aiman clarified that while DBKL has suggested multiple relocation sites, the temple committee has not accepted these.

Jakel Trading also confirmed that although the mosque's groundbreaking ceremony will take place on March 27, construction will not start immediately.

The company urged all parties to allow the stakeholders time to resolve the matter amicably.