JOHOR BARU, March 20 — Learning sessions at 20 schools in Johor have been disrupted due to floods following continuous heavy rain since yesterday morning.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin, said the affected schools are located in the districts of Johor Baru, Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, and Kluang.

Out of the 20 schools, seven have been turned into temporary relief centres for flood victims, two are submerged in water, while 11 others have been cut off.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kangkar Tebrau and SK Kampung Maju Jaya in Johor Baru are completely flooded, forcing the schools to halt operations.

"Additionally, SK Perigi Acheh in Johor Baru, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Nam Heng in Kota Tinggi, and nine schools in Kluang have been cut off,” he said after visiting the relief centre at SK Bukit Mutiara here today.

Flood victim Nur Sakinah, 28, walks with her child at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara, Johor Baru today. — Bernama pic

He said as face-to-face learning cannot be carried out at the affected schools, the home-based teaching and learning method will be implemented.

Aznan also stated that all schools designated as relief centres are prepared to handle a possible increase in flood victims.

Every district has designated schools to serve as relief centres and these schools are now on alert as they may need to accommodate evacuees at any time.

“We have also had discussions with the state and federal governments to ensure these schools are well-prepared if the floods worsen.

“So far, 101 students from three affected districts have been recorded as flood victims,” he added. — Bernama