KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has appealed for composure over the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple’s relocation, saying it would not be demolished pending a solution to the impasse.

The DAP national chairman noted that Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif has assured the temple committee of this decision during a visit to the site.

“I urge all parties to remain calm and continue engaging constructively as we work towards a solution,” Gobind said in a statement.

Concerns arose when reports suggested the temple site would be cleared for a proposed mosque project by the private landowner, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd.

Gobind said both he and Batu MP P. Prabakaran have been working closely with the temple committee for a fair resolution.

“I have also raised this matter in Cabinet several times to ensure that all avenues for an amicable solution are explored,” he said.

Earlier today, Jakel Trading head of legal and corporate communications Aiman Dazuki said the firm would be willing to pay for the relocation of the 130-year-old temple.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced earlier that a new site had been identified, and demolition would not proceed until relocation was completed.

However, Aiman clarified that while DBKL has suggested multiple relocation sites, the temple committee has not accepted these.

Lawyers representing the temple committee said today they would rather the temple remain in its present location, but were willing to work out an amicable solution with Jakel and DBKL.