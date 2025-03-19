SHAH ALAM, March 19 — Selangor civil servants will receive an additional Special Financial Aid (BKK) of half a month’s salary, with a minimum of RM1,000, following the state’s strong financial performance.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the additional BKK, provided through the State Revenue Record Incentive, will be disbursed in stages, no later than April 15. This is in appreciation of their hard work in improving the state government’s financial position.

He added that the incentive, benefiting around 18,000 state civil servants, involves a financial implication of over RM26 million.

“Based on the good performance, with revenue collection so far amounting to RM691 million, we are on the right track. That’s why I’m announcing several incentives for Selangor civil servants today,” he said at the Madani Ramadan Harmony event with Selangor civil servants.

Amirudin added that the incentive would also be extended to community leaders, village liaison officers, Indian community leaders, women’s empowerment supervisors and Selangor youth movers, with a half-month allowance or a minimum of RM500.

“Mosque workers will also receive RM500, which will be contributed through the Menteri Besar Selangor (Corporation).

“As a token of appreciation to federal civil servants serving in Selangor, such as police personnel, soldiers, teachers and nurses, the state government will also contribute RM250 to those with a basic salary of RM3,000 and below,” he added. — Bernama