KOTA KINABALU, Mar 19 — The official Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) birthday celebrations will now be observed on March 30, aligning with the actual birthday of Tun Musa Aman.

This change replaces the previous October 4 celebrations.

State Secretary Safar Untong confirmed that the new date was gazetted on March 6 and will take effect this year. However, the specific date for the official celebration will be determined by Istana Negeri.

“Gazetted @ 30 March. Date of Celebration will be decided by Istana,” Safar said when commenting on the gazette notice shared on social media.

When asked if the March 30 holiday, which falls on a Sunday this year, would be replaced with a substitute holiday, Safar confirmed, “Yes.”

Historically, Sabah’s TYT birthday celebrations were held in October after being moved from the first Saturday of June several years ago.

With the new gazetted date, internet users have speculated that Sabah could enjoy an extended Hari Raya holiday. Many anticipate March 31 to be declared a replacement holiday. If Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on March 31 or April 1, residents could benefit from an additional day off for the festivities. — The Borneo Post