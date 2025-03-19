KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.28 and RM2.05 per litre respectively, while diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will reduce by three sen to RM3.03 per litre, from tomorrow until March 26.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will remain at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

The prices are determined based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust diesel fuel’s retail price based on the global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability.

“The government will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people remain safeguarded,” it said. — Bernama