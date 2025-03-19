PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2025, covering 26 essential items, will be enforced for 15 days, from March 24 to April 7, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said four items were added to the scheme this year, namely Indian shallots, Indian rose shallots, carrots and coconut milk.

“We had to include coconut milk in this price control scheme as we are concerned that, despite a stable supply, prices may rise by Syawal.

“So, whether we like it or not, we had to negotiate. Alhamdulillah, the relevant parties have agreed to include coconut milk in this scheme,” he said at the announcement of SHMMP for Aidilfitri 2025, here, today.

Armizan said the maximum retail price for coconut milk, previously sold at RM22 per kilogramme (kg), will now be capped at RM17.50 per kg in the Peninsula, RM15 per kg in Labuan, RM12 per kg in Sabah, and RM9 per kg in Sarawak.

Armizan said other items under the scheme include local beef, except for batang pinang (tenderloin), imported beef, imported buffalo meat, ikan kembung, ikan selayang, ikan tongkol and ikan demuduk.

Other items are tomatoes, red chillies, imported round cabbage, long beans, cucumbers, sawi hijau (mustard leaf), imported old ginger, imported onions, yellow onions, Chinese garlic, imported potatoes, dried chilli, peanuts, coconut and grated coconut.

“Last year, we encountered significant supply challenges when India, among other countries, imposed export restrictions. Alhamdulillah, we have managed to include these two types of shallots in the SHMMP Aidilfitri 2025 scheme.

He added that the implementation of SHMMP for this year’s Aidilfitri was timely, ensuring a fair duration which fosters a win-win situation for both consumers and traders.

The scheme allows consumers to enjoy reasonable prices while ensuring that traders are not burdened by an excessively long implementation period, he added.

Armizan said enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) would monitor public markets, farmers’ markets, and shopping centres, to ensure that traders adhere to the set price control regulations.

Traders who fail to comply with the scheme may face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with individuals liable for fines of up to RM100,000 or a maximum three-year prison sentence, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000. — Bernama