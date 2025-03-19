KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for an end to any actions that go against the spirit of unity and harmony in the country.

This statement follows a recent incident in which an elderly man allegedly slapped a non-Muslim man for eating in public during Ramadan at a mall in Johor Baru.

“Any actions like this or similar must be stopped simply because it goes against the spirit of unity and harmony of the country.

“What is the point of talking about Islam and its beauty, especially in the month of Ramadan, if it does not build internal strength and keep us away from violent attitudes that threaten peace and harmony?” said the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, today during the Prime Minister’s Office daily briefing.

He added that the Prime Minister believes issues touching on religious, racial, and national sensitivities can be avoided if everyone is committed to practicing the principle of mutual respect to build a civilised country.

Last Sunday, a video on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform was widely shared, showing a non-Muslim man being reprimanded by an elderly man for allegedly eating openly during Ramadan at the Angsana Shopping Mall in Tampoi.

Tensions arose during the footage when the senior citizen asked the man to show his MyKad identity card as proof that he was not a Muslim.

The man, who refused to show his identity card, later claimed to have been scolded by the elderly man, who then slapped him several times.

The case was brought to court today, and the elderly man was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA). This decision followed an order from the Attorney General’s Chambers to refer the case back for further review.