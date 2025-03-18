KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his Nuzul Quran greetings to all Malaysians, wherever they may be, in observance of Nuzul Quran today.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to remind himself and all Muslims to engage in tadabbur (engaging with the Quran on a deeper level) and seek Allah SWT’s forgiveness during this blessed month of Ramadan.

“May Allah SWT bless us with the opportunity to experience Lailatul Qadr, a night greater than a thousand months.

“Alhamdulillah, on this blessed day, we have the opportunity to collectively commemorate Nuzul Al-Quran, marking the moment when the first revelation was bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad SAW in the Cave of Hira,” the Prime Minister said.

Anwar highlighted that the first revelation, Iqra (Read), marked the beginning of an age centred on knowledge and served as a beacon for justice and kindness in elevating human dignity.

The Prime Minister added that the Quran serves as a guiding light for the righteous, and only those who observe Ramadan with unwavering faith and sincerity will attain the true essence of piety.

Nuzul Quran marks the moment when the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad SAW on Friday night, 17th of Ramadan, in the Cave of Hira, Makkah. — Bernama