ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 18 — An international drug syndicate operating in gated residential areas and industrial factories was busted after police raided three illegal laboratories and a drug factory during a special operation here and in the Seri Alam district recently.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the raids, which was carried out between March 6 and 11, led to the arrest of five local men and two Taiwanese men, aged between 25 and 40.

As a result of the raids, he said police also seized 42.5 kilogrammes (kg) of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder and 182.8 kg of syabu, both with a total value of RM12.95 million.

“Investigations found that the syndicate had been actively operating since July last year by using a rented homes in gated residential areas as their drug processing laboratories, while a factory at an industrial area was used as a storage warehouse.

“The seven suspects arrested included three chemists, who were all uncertified. We are still investigating the source of their expertise in drug processing, which is believed to be distributed for the international market,” he said at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here today.

Kumar added that the police also seized various drug processing equipment and machines worth RM1.12 million and confiscated three vehicles worth RM319,000, a lorry (RM49,800), jewellery (RM15,822) and three bank accounts (RM17,600.37).

“The total amount seized is estimated to be at RM14.47 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said.

The suspects have all tested negative for drug abuse and were remanded until March 20.