KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Muslims should cultivate a deeper connection with the Quran, reflect on its verses, and apply its teachings in daily life, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In conjunction with Nuzul Quran today, Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that Muslims would continue to uphold the Quran as their guide in life and nurture its understanding and love in future generations.

“As we observe Nuzul Quran, let us draw closer to this holy book, reflect on its verses, and apply its teachings in our daily lives,” he said in a post on X today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the Quran was more than just a reading, as it served as a guide (hudan), a distinction between right and wrong (furqan), and a source of mercy and healing (syifa’) for those who appreciated it.

“Let us take a lesson from the Nuzul Quran event and make the Quran our guide in life.

“In this era of rapid information and global advancement, it is essential for us to return to the Quran as our ultimate foundation, which remains evergreen and relevant across time,” he said.

Nuzul Quran marks the revelation of the first verse of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad SAW when he was 41 years old, on Friday night, 17 Ramadan, in the Cave of Hira, Makkah. — Bernama



