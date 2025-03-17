KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has been tasked to review the Finas Act 1981 and propose amendments to align it with the evolving film and entertainment industry.

Announcing this today, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said he will also meet with veteran artist groups to understand their concerns and demands.

“With major changes taking place in the film industry, including the advent of online streaming, it is important to amend the Finas Act to reflect those changes.

“In the coming week, I will meet with veteran artist associations to discuss the requests which they made (today),” he told reporters after attending the Raya Sama-Sama programme at Dewan Cendekiawan, Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), here, today.

The event, hosted by the Communications Ministry, was attended by over 50 veteran artists, media practitioners and staff members of IPPTAR, among others.

At the event, Persatuan Kebajikan Artis Veteran Malaysia (PKAVM) acting president Sandakiah Aziz called on the government to consider creating a pension scheme for veteran artists, facilitate their People’s Housing Programme (PPR) applications and provide first- or second-class treatment for them at public hospitals.

Sandakiah also asked for the government to feature veteran artists in opening gambit performances at major events and to cast at least two veteran artists per episode in programmes produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

She also urged the government to introduce a 20 to 30 per cent quota to cast veteran artists in upcoming projects and for them to be paid based on their rate cards.

Fahmi also pledged RM50,000 to PKAVM and presented contributions to 50 veteran artists and 26 media practitioners in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.