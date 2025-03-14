PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) intends for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to verify hundreds of documents seized for the corruption investigation linked to the ex-prime minister.

Berita Harian reported a source as saying the documents include asset declarations, procurement records, and approval documents linked to Ismail Sabri’s tenure in government.

“This is one of the reasons why Ismail Sabri has been summoned for questioning over several days, as MACC officers need to examine hundreds of documents as part of the investigation,” the person was quoted as saying.

MACC investigators are also looking into the discovery of cash and gold bars worth RM177 million, which were confiscated from three premises, including a suspected safe house in Kuala Lumpur.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that officers are reviewing documents but declined to comment further on the probe.

The investigation, which had been delayed multiple times due to Ismail Sabri’s health issues, resumed this week with extensive questioning at MACC’s headquarters.

Ismail Sabri remains a suspect in the case, which falls under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001, with investigators examining potential links between the seized assets and government expenditure.

Ismail is the third former prime minister investigated for corruption after leaving office, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being predecessors.