KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police have opened an investigation paper against a student management assistant for allegedly abusing an autistic pupil at a primary school in Kelana Jaya.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said a video showing the incident involving a seven-year-old autistic child was detected on TikTok at 3pm today.

“Following that, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) opened an investigation paper into the incident,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shahrulnizam said the boy’s mother came forward to give her statement, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Those with information regarding the case are urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya IPD operations room at 03-79662222. — Bernama