KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police have tracked down the trailer driver caught on video driving recklessly with a tilted load on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) recently.

In a statement today, Subang Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said an investigation was launched as soon as the video went viral on social media last Tuesday.

He said the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) located the driver at a company in Negeri Sembilan at 3pm yesterday.

“During questioning, the 23-year-old driver admitted to being negligent while operating the vehicle,” he said.

A summons was issued under the Traffic Rules, LN 18 166/1959 (dangerous and unsecured load).

“The driver’s negligence poses a danger to other road users,” he said.

Wan Azlan added that drivers found guilty of failing to secure their loads properly under the Traffic Offences Rules could face a fine of up to RM2,000.

In the 36-second video, the southbound trailer was seen carrying a container in a tilted position, believed to be due to improper securing.