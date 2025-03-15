KUCHING, March 15 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg calls for the development of a seamless integrated system for tourists travelling to Sarawak.

In sharing this vision with the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), he tasked its subsidiary Sarawak Metro with expediting the development of the system.

“We can have the digitalisation in terms of (travel) package. For those who wish to come to Sarawak, say from Frankfurt, Germany, the person buys the ticket from Frankfurt and the ticket covers all segments of the journey to Sarawak.

“From when travellers leave their homes, go to the airport, fly to Kuching, take the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and check in to their hotel—all segments integrated into one,” he said when speaking at the SEDC Integrity Day and Iftar 2025 event at a hotel here last night.

He said should this be achieved, Sarawak would be the first to offer such an integrated package. — The Borneo Post