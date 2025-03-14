SHAH ALAM, March 14 — Community leaders must assist in explaining the policies and achievements of the MADANI Government to the people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He also urged them not to entertain negative perceptions spread by certain parties, including the opposition, against the government.

Anwar said too much time would be wasted responding to baseless accusations, which would not resolve anything compared to highlighting the government’s many successes, such as the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid initiative, civil servant salary increases and other benefits now enjoyed by a large segment of society.

“If someone claims that we have done nothing, that is not true. I can say that almost everyone receives STR, for which we have allocated RM13 billion for 2025.

“The same goes for investment and the improving economy... as well as the salary adjustments for civil servants, which we have enhanced after more than 12 years without significant changes,” he said during a breaking of fast event with Selangor community leaders here yesterday.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and members of the state executive council.

Anwar said the government is also open to listening and improving weaknesses if there are suggestions for enhancements.

Meanwhile, the prime minister urged government leaders and community figures to use their own allocations rather than relying too much on government funds when providing aid during Ramadan.

He said true Ramadan values are not reflected in such dependency, as every Muslim, especially leaders, should strive to do good using the earnings they receive from their work.

“This reminder applies to me as well (in not using) the Prime Minister’s Department’s allocation for donations; instead, use personal funds. That is the true meaning of Ramadan,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the importance of Ramadan as a period of self-discipline and integrity.

“There are still issues of leakage, corruption and misappropriation. Some people are still keeping large sums of money at home. Where is our Ramadan? Where is the impact of worship on our lives and actions?

“That is why Ramadan teaches us about integrity, ethics, morals and values that should be instilled in our daily lives,” he added. — Bernama