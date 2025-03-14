ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 14 — An 85-year-old man has been detaineid for going against traffic on the Second Link expressway here after he entered the wrong lane yesterday.

The octogenarian, who was driving a brown Proton Saga FL, was caught on video going the wrong while other motorists avoided him at Kilometre 14.3 (northbound) of the expressway.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said traffic policemen managed to track down the senior citizen later, who was then detained to assist in the investigation.

He said police initiated an investigation based on a 29-second and 26-second video footage that were trending on Facebook yesterday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, which is punishable by a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, up to five years in prison, and a mandatory minimum two-year driving disqualification upon conviction.