KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday presented contributions from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund to 10 veteran media practitioners facing health challenges to help them prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The contributions were handed over by Anwar during the prime minister’s breaking-of-fast event with media practitioners at Angkasapuri here.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar; Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA was established in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023 as an initiative by the Communications Ministry and is managed by Bernama to support media practitioners.

The recipients of yesterday’s contributions included three veterans from New Straits Times (NSTP) — Mohd Zaini Sayuti, Salmah Mohsin and Dzulkeffli Mustapha — and three from Berita Harian (BH) – Hariyati Ariffin, Akmal Abdullah and Mohd Ali Majid.

The other recipients were two Bernama veterans, namely Fadzlon Ahmad and Nik Mohamed Omar, RTM veteran Hajrahbi Muhammad and one from Utusan Melayu, Mohd Ifqdar Abdul Rahman.

Since its launch in April 2023, Tabung Kasih@HAWANA has benefited 315 media practitioners across the country.

Meanwhile, recipients of the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support, describing it as a timely lifeline during challenging times.

Former Berita Harian (BH) Entertainment Editor Akmal, who suffers from kidney disease, was deeply moved by the assistance from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, which he praised for its unwavering commitment to the welfare of former media practitioners.

“I have received this HAWANA aid three times. Thank you, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of Communications, and Bernama. This assistance is incredibly meaningful in helping cover my dialysis costs, which amount to RM3,900 per month,” he said.

Bernama veteran Fadzlon, who dedicated 25 years to the agency, said he never expected to be selected as a recipient and considered it a cherished memory this Ramadan.

Ekhfa Mohd Khalid, wife of former New Straits Times staff member Dzulkeffli, expressed her appreciation for the concern shown by Bernama and the HAWANA committee, who extended assistance to her husband following his recent diagnosis of stage four colon cancer.

“Alhamdulillah, despite the trials my husband and our family are facing, we are grateful for the support we have received. We truly appreciate this assistance,” she said, adding that her husband has been undergoing treatment at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban since the beginning of Ramadan. — Bernama