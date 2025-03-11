KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 36 individuals as part of its investigation into corruption and money laundering allegations involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, according to a Harian Metro report today.

A source reportedly said 32 witnesses and four of Ismail Sabri’s former officers, who were previously detained, have had their statements recorded as of yesterday.

“Meanwhile, 23 new witnesses will be called soon to have their statements recorded. Four others are currently in the process of giving their statements,” the source was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission seized approximately RM170 million in cash ( in various international currencies) , 16 kilogrammes gold bullion following investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

Ismail Sabri was scheduled to appear at the MACC headquarters last Friday but did not attend, citing health reasons.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the session has been rescheduled to tomorrow as Ismail Sabri is still on medical leave.

On February 10, Ismail Sabri submitted his asset declaration details before his statement was recorded on February 19.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

According to reports, the MACC seized approximately RM170 million in cash in various international currencies, including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc and Yuan, as well as 16 kilograms of gold bullion worth an estimated RM7 million.