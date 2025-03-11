BANGKOK, March 11 — The second batch of 25 Malaysians rescued from job scam syndicates in Myanmar has been repatriated via Mae Sot, Tak Province, in northern Thailand.

Chargé d’Affaires of Malaysia to Myanmar, Johan Ariff Abdul Razak, stated that the Malaysians were handed over by Myanmar authorities to the Malaysian Embassy through Thai authorities at approximately 10 am.

“A total of 23 men and 2 women, aged between 21 and 47, were repatriated by land and are expected to arrive at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex tomorrow (March 12),” he told Bernama when contacted on Tuesday.

He added that the Malaysian victims departed from Mae Sot at around 2 pm local time.

However, Johan, who assisted the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand in verifying the victims, noted that one of the Malaysians, who was found to have entered Myanmar legally, would be travelling separately from the group.

“Myanmar authorities informed us that one of the Malaysians had entered the country legally. Therefore, separate arrangements under the law will be made for the individual to return to Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, mentioned that embassy officers in Bangkok have assisted all the victims in contacting their next of kin in Malaysia and issuing temporary travel documents.

Bong said the Embassy officers in Bangkok will accompany all the victims throughout their journey from Tak Province to Bukit Kayu Hitam, which is expected to take more than 20 hours.

On March 6, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced plans to repatriate 1,500 people rescued from these syndicates in Myanmar each week.

Last month, 15 Malaysians were among the 260 foreigners rescued from alleged call centre syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

They were successfully brought back to Malaysia on February 24 and handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police to assist in investigations. —Bernama