PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the people that all development and public welfare projects will proceed in all areas, regardless of whether funding is channelled through the respective Members of Parliament (MPs).

This includes hardcore poverty eradication programmes, which are implemented comprehensively without regional bias, he said.

“Whether or not the funds are channelled through the MPs, projects for the people will continue,” he told reporters after attending the Ihya’ Ramadan programme with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) staff here today.

Anwar advised opposition MPs not to politicise the funding issue by claiming they are financially burdened due to the lack of allocations.

He said such claims were unwarranted, as all MPs, including those from the opposition, receive an income of up to RM40,000.

This includes a fixed monthly allowance of around RM25,700, as well as other entitlements such as parliamentary session allowances, committee meeting allowances and travel allowances.

“Many opposition MPs claim they are struggling because they do not receive allocations. Don’t paint a picture as if life is too difficult,” he said.

The Prime Minister met with the KBS top management today, attended a religious talk and performed the zohor prayer in congregation.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Commenting on the meeting, Hannah said the Prime Minister provided guidance for KBS to enhance its programmes, particularly in strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training for urban and rural youth.

“(During the meeting), we presented KBS’s direction, reported on the allocations received and explained how we have implemented our programmes,” she said. — Bernama