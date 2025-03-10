PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Over 10,000 people gathered at Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here to break their fast with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar arrived at the mosque compound around 7 pm and was welcomed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The event, which began at 5.30 pm, was jointly organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), and 13 religious affairs agencies.

According to a statement from Mohd Na’im’s office, the programme served as a platform to engage with scholars, religious figures, the general public, and the underprivileged during Ramadan, fostering goodwill and unity.

“This event is a clear reflection of Islamic teachings, which promote compassion, mutual respect, and support,” the statement read.

The event featured a nasheed performance by Rabbani and a spiritual talk titled ‘Ramadan Pemacu Ummah MADANI’ delivered by Pahang deputy mufti Datuk Badlishah Alauddin.

Mohd Na’im also presented duit raya donations to 120 underprivileged individuals from Bukit Bakong, Sepang, as well as contributions to nine ‘pondok’(religious boarding) institutions.

Among those present were the prime minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and PPj President Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud. — Bernama