KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — At least eight important protocols or conventions by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) need to be signed and ratified before Malaysia can explore generating electricity using nuclear energy.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Chang Lih Kang said the use of nuclear technology, particularly for energy generation, is governed by various international conventions and United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

He said the protocols or conventions that Malaysia has ratified and signed included The Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons; The Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident; and The Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency.

“There are still others that we have not ratified and signed, such as the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage; Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage and others.

“To enable these treaties and agreements to be signed, the government will also expedite and finalise the gazette of the Atomic Energy Licensing Amendment Bill 2025,” he said, adding that the task will be carried out by Mosti through the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) and also the Foreign Ministry.

Chang said this during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today in response to a supplementary question from Senator Susan Chemerai Anding who wanted to know to what extent the government has ratified international agreements to use nuclear technology and when will it be completed.

Meanwhile, in response to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli who wanted to know how serious is Malaysia about using nuclear energy for electricity generation, Chang said it is still in the exploratory stage.

“We have not decided, but we need to be prepared so that if we decide to proceed, the necessary characteristics and conditions are in place,” he said, adding that the Malaysian Nuclear Agency currently has about 300 officers who are experts in nuclear and related fields. — Bernama