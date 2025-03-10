KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detained nine foreigners during a raid on two condominium ‘CLINIC’ units in Desa Petaling and Bukit Jalil, believed to be conducting cosmetic surgery procedures without a license, led by foreign doctors.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff stated that during the raid which began at 11am, they also arrested a local man and woman suspected of being agents for the clinic.

“All the foreign nationals arrested, from Vietnam, comprising seven men and two women and the two locals, were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office in Jalan Duta for documentation purposes,” he said.

Also present during the raid were officers and enforcement members from the Kuala Lumpur Health Department.

Wan Mohamed Saupee added that the locals acting as agents for the clinic were given a commission of between five and 10 per cent of the total fees charged to customers receiving surgical services at the clinic.

A Bernama crew that had the opportunity to participate in the raid, found that among the cosmetic surgery services offered were to beautify the nose, eyelids and facelift.

Cosmetic surgery services are offered at prices ranging from between RM1,000 to RM15,000 using the services of a male ‘doctor’ from Vietnam who is believed to have no license and certificate to offer the service in Malaysia.

The service was also promoted on social media applications by the agents who informed that their customers consisted of locals and foreigners. — Bernama