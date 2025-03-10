SUNGAI PETANI, March 10 — The ‘pondok’ institution (religious boarding schools) has the potential to become a strategic partner of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in efforts to curb religious extremism and strengthen understanding of Islam, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the institution has its strength that can be leveraged, adding that it has long served as a bastion of faith for the Muslim community since the colonial era and continues to play a vital role today.

“I see opportunities for KDN and the police force to engage and collaborate with them.

“Many of their ideas can help clarify the current situation in our society, particularly in fostering understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims, strengthening relationships within the Muslim community, and enhancing interactions between Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

He said this while delivering a speech at the Fostering of Noble Values with the Home Minister and the Malaysian Prisons Department event here yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the pondok institution also plays a role in addressing the 3R issues (religion, race, royalty), which are often excessively politicised on social media, leading to tension and concern among the public.

“I am confident that if KDN and police can engage, listen, interact and involve pondok institution in this effort, it will bring significant benefit,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry is enhancing the implementation of alternative sentencing to tackle overcrowding in prisons across the country.

He noted that although the prison occupancy rate is still within international standards, the current inmate population of 80,000 exceeds the actual capacity of 72,000.

“To address this issue, we are implementing alternative sentencing options such as the parole system, licensed release, compulsory attendance order, home detention, and the use of electronic monitoring devices.

“This move aims to prevent overcrowded prisons, which can affect living conditions, create health issues, increase the risk of conflicts and put pressure on prison wardens,” he added.— Bernama