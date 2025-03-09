BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 9 – DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has reiterated yesterday that his political future will be decided by party members, not external figures in Umno.

Ahead of the upcoming party election, Lim told the DAP National Veterans Club dinner last night that party has never been pushed around by Umno and will not start now.

“Whether my time has passed will be determined by DAP members and not by the Umno president,” he was reported saying by Malaysiakini, referring to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“DAP was never bossed around by Umno when we were in opposition and will not be bossed around when we are in government.”

His remarks were in response to Zahid who had suggested that Lim’s era had ended and urged him to make way for new leadership.

Zahid’s statement came after Lim criticised Umno’s plan to hold a joint rally with PAS in solidarity with jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Lim also acknowledged the role of DAP veterans in shaping the party, even after stepping back from active politics.

“You can still play a role by being a voice of conscience for the party as well as being a conduit of public opinion on government policies.

“I wish to thank once again our veteran members for never giving up on DAP. Because of that, Malaysia can hope for a better future,” he said.

Three senior DAP leaders have so far confirmed that they will not be contesting for posts in the party Central Executive Committee: M Kulasegaran, Tan Kok Wai, and Fong Kui Lun.



