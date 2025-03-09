KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has risen to 1,748 people from 570 families as of 8am today, compared to 1,010 people from 325 families at 8pm yesterday.

In a statement today, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Keningau and Sook were the latest districts to be hit by floods this morning.

According to the statement, 133 people from 50 families were relocated to two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Keningau, while 130 people from 40 families were moved to one PPS in Sook.

Beaufort remains the district with the highest number of evacuees, with 780 people from 249 families placed in two PPS, while 705 people from 231 families were moved to one PPS in Membakut.

“A total of 24 villages have been affected — 10 each in Beaufort and Membakut, and two each in Keningau and Sook. The evacuation trend in Beaufort remains unchanged, while it is increasing in other districts,” the statement added. — Bernama