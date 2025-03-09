POKOK SENA, March 9 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has yesterday hit back at PAS, after the latter urged Putrajaya to act fairly and transparently in handling racial or religious incitement.

Saifuddin said that if Putrajaya is being strict in enforcing current laws involving the “3R” issues of religion, race, and the royal institution, leaders from the Islamist party would make up the bulk of those implicated.

“I can confirm that if action were taken based on existing laws, many of Takiyuddin’s colleagues would be affected,” Sinar Harian quoted him saying, referring to PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“If I or the police were to enforce provisions under the Penal Code, the [Communications and Multimedia Act], or other laws, they would be among the most frequently penalised.

Saifuddin also reminded political leaders to stop exploiting the “3R” issues, warning that this could destabilise the country.

He also stressed that politics should be based on policies and solutions to benefit the public, rather than leveraging racial or religious sentiments to gain support.

Takiyuddin yesterday said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should first act against those in the government for stoking racial and religious tensions.

Anwar had on Friday issued a warning to leaders and politicians not to exploit religious issues as a political weapon for personal gain.

The warning comes in response to certain parties spreading provocative statements, insults, and religious mockery on social media, including among politicians.

The Prime Minister’s Office had in response reminded all parties not to take advantage of the situation by inciting racial sentiments and sowing seeds of hatred in society.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also urged the public not to spread provocative statements or insult other religions, reminding them of the negative consequences such actions could have on national harmony.



