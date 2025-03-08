MASJID TANAH, March 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said he hopes justice will be served in the investigation against colleague Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri for alleged corruption.

Ahmad Zahid related his own experience of being prosecuted in court, and later being discharged, from all 47 charges in his Yayasan Akalbudi trial.

“Personally, I have been through a similar situation... It was clear that when my case was brought to court — despite various accusations from different parties — justice was eventually upheld.

“And I hope the same will happen in court [for Ismail Sabri’s case]. That is our expectation of the MACC,” he was reported saying by Berita Harian.

In September 2023, the High Court declined to grant a full acquittal to the deputy prime minister from all 47 charges in his Yayasan Akalbudi trial as asked by the defence.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah gave the order for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) after the prosecution said it would not continue the trial against Zahid.

A DNAA means an accused person can face trial for the same charges in the future if the prosecution decides to reinstate them.

Earlier this week, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.