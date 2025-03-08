KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The younger sister of former national football player Hadin Azman, who went missing for 12 days, has been found safe at her foster family’s home in Jalan Sikamat Lama, Seremban Putra, Negeri Sembilan today.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed that 16-year-old Nur Khalisya was found at 11.14 am today.

“Further information will follow,” he said in a statement.

Based on a report yesterday, Nur Khalisya had been missing since last Feb 25. She was last seen around Jalan Peel, Kuala Lumpur.

According to her mother, who lodged the missing person report, she realised her daughter was missing when she went to the girl’s school in Jalan Peel at 4 pm on Feb 25 and found her not there.

Hadin had shared a poster on social media about his sister’s disappearance and appealed for public assistance in locating her. — Bernama



