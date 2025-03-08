SEPANG, March 8 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), which began operations in February, has significantly reduced bureaucracy and streamlined services at the country’s entry points, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the consolidation of various agencies under AKPS has simplified processes, making it easier for travellers and clients to deal with a single agency.

“The most notable feedback is that bureaucracy has been significantly reduced since we merged multiple services under one roof.

“Clients have reported that dealing with one agency is far easier than their previous experiences,” he told reporters after attending the AKPS 2025 Ihya’ Ramadan Noble Values Programme at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 last night.

Saifuddin said the feedback was shared with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, where the Prime Minister requested updates on AKPS’ implementation, challenges faced, and success stories.

Although the agency is still in its early stages, Saifuddin expressed optimism that AKPS is on track to meet its objectives, with operations progressing according to plan.

“It’s still too early to make conclusions, but the early signs are positive. I am optimistic that the decision to establish AKPS was the right one,” he said.

The agency currently operates at 22 entry points and will expand its coverage to 123 locations by the end of the year, surpassing the initial target of 118.

“I commend the AKPS leadership for accelerating the expansion ahead of schedule, which is expected to be completed by October,” he added.

AKPS was officially established following the gazettement of the Border Control and Protection Agency Act (Act 860) on Oct 17, 2024.

Operating under the Home Ministry (KDN), it consolidates personnel from various government departments, including the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Ministry of Health (MOH), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS).

The agency currently comprises 6,000 officers and personnel, including 1,090 absorbed from JKDM.

On the Ihya’ Ramadan Programme, Saifuddin said the initiative aims to instil noble values among AKPS personnel while appreciating frontline officers safeguarding the country’s main entry points. He also distributed sahur meal packs to on-duty officers during the event. — Bernama