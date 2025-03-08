KUCHING, March 8 — The issue regarding the allocation for Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will be resolved soon, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who also heads the Government Consultative Council Committee, said Syed Saddiq had, in principle, agreed to the conditions set by the government.

“In principle, he (Syed Saddiq) has agreed to several terms, and we are in the process of finalising the matter. So far, he is the only one (Opposition MP) who has responded.

“Syed Saddiq has communicated his agreement both in writing and in person... but I have yet to receive responses from other opposition MPs,” he told reporters at a community event to distribute ‘bubur pedas’ organised by the Kuching North City Hall here today.

Media reports stated that Syed Saddiq had agreed to the conditions as he needed funds to support his constituents.

Syed Saddiq said he had met with Fadillah five times, as advised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but without any positive outcome.

Earlier, Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, distributed 500 packs of ‘bubur pedas’ to local residents and provided aid to 75 asnaf (those eligible for zakat or tithe) recipients in Satok. — Bernama