KUCHING, March 8 — The Sarawak government will continue to work closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and tighten procurement and contract awarding procedures, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report, he said this is a bid to prevent misconduct.

He added the state government is committed towards fostering a work culture of integrity, accountability and discipline among civil servants.

He also highlighted the need for strategic measures to raise awareness on the importance of integrity within the public service sector.

Abang Johari said this during a courtesy call by newly-appointed Sarawak MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh at his office here on Friday.

Meanwhile, MACC expressed hope this courtesy call would further solidify the strong relationship between the agency and the Sarawak government, ensuring an efficient, clean and corruption-free administration.

It added through this collaboration, integrity will remain a core principle in the public service sector, further enhancing public confidence in Sarawak’s governance.

Also present were Sarawak MACC deputy director (Prevention) Wan Ahmad Nidzam, Sarawak MACC chief of investigation Katherine Nais and MACC public relations officer Velontino Bujang. — The Borneo Post