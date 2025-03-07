PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — The ongoing hot weather is expected to be less severe than last year due to the weak La Nina phenomenon, which brings slightly humid conditions, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

However, he said localised haze may still occur if open burning is not controlled.



Nik Nazmi said Malaysia is currently in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to end in mid-March.

“During this period, rainfall distribution will decrease in most areas, especially in northern Peninsular Malaysia, which could lead to hotter and drier conditions than usual,” he said in a statement today.

He further said the country is expected to experience the Southwest Monsoon from May to September this year, which brings hot and dry weather.

“According to forecasts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected to decline between 20 and 40 per cent this month in the northern peninsula, the west coast and eastern Sabah, and in western Sarawak next month.

“The country is expected to receive normal rainfall in July and August 2025,” he said.

To address the hot and dry conditions, the government has finalised intervention measures during the National Committee on Haze and Dry Weather Meeting No. 1/2025, held last Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur.

Among the agreed measures are intensified monitoring and preventive efforts by relevant authorities to curb open burning, haze and recurring fires.

To ensure that any fire incidents can be swiftly contained, Nik Nazmi said authorities must ensure the preparedness of peatland infrastructure and related firefighting equipment.

He said state governments have also been urged to monitor and prevent peatland fires and develop peatland infrastructure in fire-prone areas in line with the ongoing efforts of the federal government.

“The meeting discussed the importance of collective responsibility in preventing open burning, which could worsen air quality and affect public health.

“Also addressed is the large-scale fire incidents and localised haze that require attention and support from various agencies, similar to flood incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi announced that he will chair the 18th Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment, to be held alongside the 20th Conference of Parties to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) from Sept 1 to 5 in Langkawi, Kedah.

“In line with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025, the government will explore strategies to enhance the implementation of the AATHP.

“The government will also continue to explore bilateral cooperation with Indonesia to address this issue,” the statement added. — Bernama