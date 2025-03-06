KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The case involving a government servant working in the Treasury in Putrajaya who was found dead in the office with his neck and feet bound with cable ties will only be reclassified if criminal element is found.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Rusdi Mohd Isa said the case remains under investigation for sudden death — usually reserved for case of suicide — for the time being.

“If there are statements pointing towards any act of crime, the case will be reclassified,” he told reporters when contacted.

He also confirmed the post-mortem examination is still ongoing.

Yesterday, Rusdi said the 45-year-old Customs Department tribunal officer was found lying unconscious on the floor.

He said police have obtained close-circuit television footage showing the deceased’s movements prior to the incident.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) separately confirmed the death in the complex and said the family of the deceased has been notified.

The ministry added that it is cooperating with the police investigations.